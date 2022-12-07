Georgetown 75, Siena 68

Stormo 6-10 9-10 21, Billups 1-7 1-2 3, Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, McCollum 4-14 2-3 12, Platek 4-8 0-0 12, Baer 1-2 0-0 3, Eley 1-10 0-0 3, Lane 1-2 0-0 2, Gribben 1-4 0-0 2, Tekin 0-0 3-3 3. Totals 22-63 15-18 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run