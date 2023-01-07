Skip to main content
George Washington 81, UMass 73

Cross 3-6 1-1 7, Kante 6-10 0-0 12, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Fernandes 4-12 3-4 13, Weeks 5-12 0-0 13, Luis 5-8 1-2 13, Dominguez 5-9 0-0 11, Gapare 0-2 1-2 1, K.Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Diggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 6-9 73.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-8)

Dean 3-6 4-4 10, Lindo 5-8 5-8 16, Adams 5-13 3-4 15, Bishop 8-13 6-7 26, Edwards 3-9 0-0 6, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Samuels 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-57 20-25 81.

Halftime_George Washington 40-26. 3-Point Goals_UMass 9-22 (Weeks 3-6, Luis 2-3, Fernandes 2-6, K.Thompson 1-2, Dominguez 1-3, Cross 0-1, Gapare 0-1), George Washington 7-23 (Bishop 4-7, Adams 2-7, Lindo 1-4, Harris 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Edwards 0-3). Rebounds_UMass 31 (Luis 8), George Washington 35 (Dean 13). Assists_UMass 19 (Fernandes 6), George Washington 13 (Adams, Bishop 5). Total Fouls_UMass 18, George Washington 13. A_1,102 (5,000).

