George Washington 81, UMass 73

Cross 3-6 1-1 7, Kante 6-10 0-0 12, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Fernandes 4-12 3-4 13, Weeks 5-12 0-0 13, Luis 5-8 1-2 13, Dominguez 5-9 0-0 11, Gapare 0-2 1-2 1, K.Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Diggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 6-9 73.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run