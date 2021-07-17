George W. Bush among donors to Bobby Valentine's mayoral bid

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine has raised about $300,000 for his independent campaign for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut, since announcing his bid in May, including donations from former President George W. Bush and other high-profile Republicans.
Bush gave $500 to Valentine's campaign, Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday, citing financial disclosures. Bush was managing partner of the Texas Rangers in 1992 when the team fired Valentine as manager.