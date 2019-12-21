George Chiodo stands out in Tuesday League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Dec. 18.

A very tight race is in place for the end of the first half, namely that in first place is Team 9 (Hugh Norton, Dick Stein, Hank Giannini, Bob Fleming) with a one-point lead over Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo) and Team 15 (Jim Curtin, Ray Boratko, Charlie Lee, Manny Cabral).

George Chiodo had the scratch single game of 238, the three-game scratch of 582 and the single game with handicap of 266.

The three-game with handicap of 697 was bowled by Charles Lee.

Ron Bianchi is now the High Individual Match Point leader with 56 points.

The League’s Individual High Average is Manny Cabral at 196.62. John Verdeschi is at 194.62 and Angelo Cordone is at 192.43.