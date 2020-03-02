George Chiodo leads the way at Tuesday League bowling

Recommended Video:

George Chiodo rolled the scratch single game of 255 and the single game with handicap of 288, when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling met on Feb. 25 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 10 (Ronald Rubano, Alan Careddu, Bob Oleyar, Mike Bartolotta increased its first-place lead to 14 points over Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein).

Bob Beck rolled the three-game series scratch of 643.

Jim Menge had the three-game with handicap of 754.

Ray Boratko tool over the high individual match point lead with 91 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.32.

John Verdeschi is at 193,90 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.62.

On Feb. 18, Henry Giller rolled the scratch single game of 258, the three-game series scratch of 696 and the three-game with handicap of 801.

Hank Giannini rolled the single game with handicap of 294.