Gausman shuts down Red Sox, Blue Jays hold on for 3-2 win JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 5:03 p.m.
1 of5 Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette runs toward first after hitting an RBI single allowing Blue Jays' Gosuke Katoh to score in the third inning of a baseball game against Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Toronto Blue Jays' Gosuke Katoh, right, scores on a single by Jays' Bo Bichette as Boston Red Sox's Christian Vasquez, left, looks on in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck adjusts his hat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. The Red Sox gave up two runs to the Blue Jays in the third inning. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo catches a fly ball by Toronto Blue Jays' Zack Collins in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, is safe at first base on a pickoff attempt as Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, tries to tag him in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Gausman took a shutout into the ninth inning, and Jordan Romano escaped with a save on Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2.
Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none and was pulled after allowing Trevor Story's single to lead off the ninth. It was the seventh hit off Gausman — all of them singles — with only one runner reaching second base against him.
