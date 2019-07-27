Gauff advances in qualifying at Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff has moved on in qualifying for the Citi Open.

Gauff beat Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the qualification tournament Saturday. She must beat Hiroko Kuwata of Japan on Sunday to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.

Kuwata, ranked 265th in the world, rallied to beat American Maria Sanchez 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

The 15-year-old American was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon earlier this summer. She beat Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Gauff ranked 313th in the world before Wimbledon and is now 143rd and the top seed in Citi Open qualifying.

___

