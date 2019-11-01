Garoppolo throws 4 TD passes, 49ers beat Cardinals 28-25

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers reach the halfway point of their season undefeated, beating the Arizona Cardinals 28-25 on Thursday night.

San Francisco (8-0) fell behind 7-0, but responded with three touchdowns — including one as time expired in the second quarter after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called a timeout and gave the 49ers a second chance on fourth down — to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

The 49ers were in control until about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Andy Isabella caught a short pass and sprinted 88 yards to help the Cardinals pull to 28-25.

But the 49ers were able to run out the clock on their ensuing offensive drive to end Arizona's comeback.

Arizona (3-5-1) lost its second straight game. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

