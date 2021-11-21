Garoppolo throws 2 more TDs, 49ers dominate Jaguars 30-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week, and the San Francisco 49ers dominated Jacksonville 30-3 on Sunday for their third win in four games.

Coming off their best game of the season — a 31-10 stunner against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night — the 49ers (5-5) traveled cross-country on a short week and looked every bit like a playoff contender for the second time in six days.

They scored on their first five possessions, including opening the game with a 20-play field-goal drive that took more than 13 minutes, and set the tone for what would be another long day for the Jaguars (2-8).

San Francisco ran 33 of the game’s first 37 plays and had more first downs (14) than Jacksonville had yards (12) midway through the second quarter.

Garoppolo completed 16 of 22 passes for 176 yards. He connected with Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle for scores. It was Kittle’s third TD in as many weeks. Deebo Samuel ran eight times for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Niners were equally stout on the other side of the ball, sacking Trevor Lawrence three times, stuffing James Robinson, and not allowing a touchdown until 3:09 remaining.

The Jaguars have now lost 14 consecutive games against NFC teams, a skid that dates to the 2018 season. They fell to 7-44 in their last 15 games against the other conference.

CAPTAIN CHAOS

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins, one of the team’s six team captains, had a day to forget.

Jenkins was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch toward 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, whose helmet had come off during their exchange. The two started pushing each other after a third-down run that lost yardage. Jenkins threw a punch that got him immediately disqualified.

It was the second mistake in the game for Jenkins. He was flagged for holding on a third-and-5 play that ended in a sack. The Niners got a new set of downs and went on to kick a field goal to cap the 20-play, 87-yard drive that took a little more than 13 minutes.

KEY INJURIES

49ers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair briefly left with a stinger in the first quarter but later returned. CB Davontae Harris left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Jaguars: WR Jamal Agnew injured his right leg early in the fourth quarter. CB Shaquill Griffin left to be evaluated for a concussion and was later ruled out. Fellow starting CB Tyson Campbell left with a shoulder injury. LT Cam Robinson (knee) and S Andre Cisco (groin) left in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

49ers: host Minnesota next Sunday.

Jaguars: host Atlanta next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL