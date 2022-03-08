Garland scores 41, leads Cavs past Pacers 127-124

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Garland had 41 points and 13 assists and hit a decisive pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Indiana Pacers 127-124 on Tuesday night.

The Pacers went ahead 124-122 with 40 seconds remaining when Malcolm Brogdon was credited with a basket after Evan Mobley was called for goaltending. Mobley then tied the game on a putback before Garland put the Cavs ahead with his free throws.

Dean Wade intercepted a pass by Brogdon on the Pacers' next possession. Lamar Stevens hit a free throw, and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton missed a desperation heave at the buzzer.

Mobley finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Lauri Markkanen added 21 points for Cleveland, which has won two straight after losing six of its previous seven.

Haliburton led the Pacers with 25 points, and Duane Washington Jr., Jalen Smith and Gogh Bitadze each scored 15.

Indiana led 98-90 after three quarters, but Cleveland scored the first nine points of the fourth to set up the back-and-forth finish.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 12 in the first quarter. The Pacers rallied in the second to tie it 63-all at halftime.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn’t know if Jarrett Allen will return before the regular season ends. Allen, who averages 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, broke his left middle finger during Sunday's win over Toronto. He did not travel with the team, which started a three-game trip. ... Caris LeVert, who was traded from the Pacers to the Cavs last month, missed his seventh consecutive game with a sprained right foot.

Pacers: Lance Stephenson was a late scratch with an ankle sprain. ... Rookie Chris Duarte returned to action after missing the previous three games with a toe injury.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Miami on Friday.

Pacers: At San Antonio on Saturday.

