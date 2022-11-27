Gardner-Webb tops E Kentucky 52-41 for 1st FCS playoff win

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Narii Gaither rushed for a career-high 245 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Bailey Fisher ran for three more and Gardner-Webb made its first-ever FCS playoff appearance memorable with a 52-41 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Runnin' Bulldogs (7-5) led 31-27 at half and took the game over in the third quarter when Fisher hit T.J. Luther for a 12-yard touchdown pass and ran in from 12 and 16 yards for a 52-27 lead. It's the most points they scored this season since the opener against an Division II playoff qualifer.