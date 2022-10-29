Gardner-Webb 48, Bryant 40

Bryant 14 9 6 11 \u2014 40 Gardner-Webb 14 14 14 6 \u2014 48 First Quarter BRY_Clark 3 run (Gettman kick), 10:00 WEBB_Haywood 5 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 05:06 BRY_Cooper 5 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 00:11 WEBB_Burns 71 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 00:00 Second Quarter WEBB_Fisher 4 run (Billingsley kick), 10:18 BRY_FG Gettman 35, 05:34 WEBB_Gaither 4 run (Billingsley kick), 02:28 BRY_Clark 1 run (pass failed), 00:20 Third Quarter WEBB_Luther 20 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 10:40 BRY_Eugene 18 pass from Eckhaus (kick failed), 06:54 WEBB_Haywood 2 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 03:32 Fourth Quarter WEBB_Burns 4 pass from Fisher (pass failed), 11:00 BRY_Ruggieri 12 pass from Eckhaus (Eugene pass from Eckhaus), 08:44 BRY_FG Gettman 44, 01:43 BRY WEBB First downs 32 23 Rushes-yards 27-118 31-79 Passing 450 356 Comp-Att-Int 34-59-3 23-28-0 Return Yards 89 60 Punts-Avg. 1-29.0 3-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalty-Yards 9-87 10-102 Time of Possession 35:17 24:43 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Bryant, Is. Byarm 11-63, Ze. Eckhaus 8-30, Ky. Cichanowsky 4-20, Ry. Clark 4-5. Gardner-Webb, Na. Gaither 17-54, Ba. Fisher 8-28, Ja. Brown 4-8, Team 2-(minus 11). PASSING_Bryant, Ze. Eckhaus 34-59-3-450. Gardner-Webb, Ba. Fisher 23-28-0-356. RECEIVING_Bryant, La. Ruggieri 10-169, Ga. Cooper 4-57, An. Frederick 4-54, Ma. Prochaska 5-42, De. Eugene 3-37, Ma. Taglieri Jr. 1-31, Ta. Wright-Rawls 1-29, Ky. Cichanowsky 2-13, Is. Byarm 2-12, Ji. Edmond 2-6. Gardner-Webb, TJ. Luther 8-124, Jo. Burns 3-78, Cu. Haywood 8-72, Na. Gaither 3-59, Ep. Floyd 1-23.