Galvis, Suarez lead Phillies over Arizona for 3rd win in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Sunday.

Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

After the Diamondbacks closed to 5-4 in the eighth, Marchand and Jankowski tripled to give Philadelphia some needed insurance in the bottom half.

Ranger Suarez (6-4) allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings. In six starts since leaving the closer's role to solidify the back of the rotation, he is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.

Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his 21st save of the season and fifth since the Phillies got him from Texas at the trade deadline.

Madison Bumgarner (7-9) allowed five earned runs and seven hits in five innings.

Nick Ahmed had three RBIs, including a two-run single in the eighth for the Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia scored twice in the first on an RBI single by Andrew McCutchen and a sacrifice fly by Galvis.

Arizona catcher Jake McCarthy recorded his first major league hit when he doubled home a run in the second.

Galvis had a two-run single as the Phillies took a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

Ahmed hit an RBI double in the seventh, then singled in the eighth to get Arizona within a run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto exited the game with soreness in his left ankle in the sixth inning. He started at first base for the first time since Sept. 25, 2020, to fill the gap caused by a season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins. Realmuto has also been bothered by a sore right throwing shoulder.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: Released C Bryan Holaday and called up INF/OF Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno.

Phillies: Released RHP Chase Anderson, who had been designated for assignment earlier in the week.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Hosts San Diego on Monday. LHP Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.38) will face Padres RHP Chris Paddack (7-6, 5.13)

Phillies: Begin nine-game road trip at Washington. RHP Zack Wheeler (10-9, 2.90 ERA) will face Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (0-1, 3.75)

