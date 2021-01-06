Fultz tears ACL, out for season; Magic beat Cavs 105-94 JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 9:53 p.m.
1 of4 Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz screams and holds his knee after he was injured while going up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, center, screams as he is injured while going up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, left, is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee (6) as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of the Orlando Magic's 105-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
The Magic confirmed the ACL injury after the game and said Fultz would miss the rest of the season.