Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Abilene 35, Haltom 18
Aldine Eisenhower 27, Aldine Nimitz 14
Alief Elsik 42, Clute Brazoswood 13
Alief Taylor 24, Alief Hastings 23
Allen 58, Dallas Jesuit 33
Arlington Bowie 56, FW Trimble Tech 3
Arlington Lamar 52, FW Paschal 0
Arlington Martin 21, Arlington 3
Austin Anderson 70, Austin High 49
Austin Bowie 23, Austin Akins 20
Austin Vandegrift 42, Round Rock Westwood 17
Austin Westlake 69, Del Valle 17
Beaumont West Brook 35, La Porte 12
Buda Hays 62, Kyle Lehman 7
Cedar Hill 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 24
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 49, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 42
Channelview 28, Beaumont United 25
Cibolo Steele 35, New Braunfels 14
Converse Judson 30, Smithson Valley 13
Cypress Bridgeland 29, Houston Langham Creek 0
Cypress Falls 42, Jersey Village 0
Dallas Skyline 29, Richardson 9
De Soto 54, Grand Prairie 7
Deer Park 27, Houston King 20
Denton Guyer 42, Keller 10
Dickinson 33, League City Clear Springs 17
Duncanville 39, Richardson Pearce 7
Edinburg 41, Edinburg Economedes 28
EP Montwood 49, EP Pebble Hills 36
Euless Trinity 41, Weatherford 20
Fort Bend Austin 44, Fort Bend Clements 14
Fort Bend Kempner 28, Fort Bend Dulles 14
Galena Park North Shore 63, Baytown Sterling 0
Garland Sachse 24, North Garland 21
Harlingen 42, Brownsville Hanna 8
Houston Chavez 63, Houston Westbury 14
Houston Heights 45, Houston Westside 44
Houston Memorial 35, Houston Spring Woods 6
Houston Strake Jesuit 21, Pearland 14
Humble Atascocita 61, Pasadena Dobie 6
Humble Kingwood 24, Humble Summer Creek 7
Irving MacArthur 28, Irving Nimitz 14
Justin Northwest 49, FW Polytechnic 14
Katy 47, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Katy Mayde Creek 14, Katy Taylor 10
Keller Central 17, Northwest Eaton 14
Killeen Harker Heights 17, Hewitt Midway 14
Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco 31
Klein Cain 63, Klein Forest 27
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 49, La Joya 42
Laredo United South 49, Eagle Pass 21
League City Clear Creek 35, Houston Clear Lake 9
Lewisville Hebron 31, Lewisville Flower Mound 11
Lewisville Marcus 15, Coppell 7, OT
Longview 49, Rockwall-Heath 13
Mansfield 56, Waxahachie 30
Mansfield Summit 25, South Grand Prairie 17
McAllen Memorial 41, McAllen 7
McKinney 29, Plano West 14
Mesquite 18, Tyler Lee 14
Midland Lee 62, Odessa 7
Mission 30, PSJA North 13
N. Richland Hills Richland 30, San Angelo Central 27
Odessa Permian 35, Amarillo Tascosa 27
Pearland Dawson 33, Richmond George Ranch 14
Plano 42, Plano East 20
Prosper 29, McKinney Boyd 3
Richardson Berkner 41, Dallas Molina 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Dallas White 0
Rockwall 76, North Mesquite 7
Round Rock 34, Round Rock Stony Point 31, OT
Round Rock McNeil 28, Leander 3
SA Churchill 30, SA MacArthur 14
SA East Central 42, New Braunfels Canyon 14
SA Madison 56, LEE 14
SA Northside Jay 39, SA Northside Stevens 36
SA Northside Warren 21, SA Northside Taft 10
San Benito 27, Harlingen South 17
Schertz Clemens 58, San Marcos 24
Spring Westfield 49, Aldine MacArthur 6
Temple 64, Killeen Ellison 38
The Woodlands 31, Conroe 16
Weslaco 41, Donna North 7
Wolfforth Frenship 33, Midland 0
Wylie 14, Garland Rowlett 13
|CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 55, Katy Paetow 17
Abilene Cooper 51, Amarillo Caprock 24
Aledo 45, Cleburne 0
Alice 56, Somerset 17
Alvin Shadow Creek 51, Friendswood 6
Austin Northeast 20, Austin William Travis 7
Azle 73, FW Chisholm Trail 6
Barbers Hill 21, Vidor 7
Boerne-Champion 49, SA Kennedy 0
Brenham 21, Elgin 0
Brownsville Memorial 43, Donna 6
Brownsville Pace 53, Brownsville Lopez 21
Bryan Rudder 35, Montgomery Lake Creek 28
Burleson Centennial 42, Waco University 22
Canutillo 19, EP Riverside 10Canyon Randall 38, Plainview 20
Castroville Medina Valley 35, Uvalde 34
CC Calallen 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
CC Miller 34, CC Flour Bluff 28
CC Moody 27, CC Ray 21, OT
Cedar Park 20, Hutto 16
College Station 48, Magnolia 24
Colleyville Heritage 84, Carrollton Turner 6
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, Victoria East 6
Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 14
Crosby 42, Santa Fe 12
Dallas Highland Park 56, Dallas Samuell 6
Denison 10, Frisco 7
Edcouch-Elsa 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0
El Paso Eastlake 29, EP Chapin 0
Ennis 52, Forney 0
EP Andress 51, EP Jefferson 12
EP Austin 35, EP Bowie 21
EP Burges 49, El Paso 0
EP Eastwood 31, EP Del Valle 28, OT
EP El Dorado 38, EP Bel Air 17
EP Hanks 75, Clint Horizon 30
Everman 45, Burleson 28
Frisco Centennial 39, Frisco Heritage 28
Frisco Lone Star 41, Lewisville The Colony 38
FW Eastern Hills 60, FW North Side 41
Georgetown 35, Pflugerville 12
Granbury 42, Saginaw Boswell 10
Grapevine 55, Carrollton Smith 17
Huntsville 35, Rosenberg Lamar 21
Joshua 21, Arlington Seguin 18
Kaufman 34, Terrell 33
Lake Dallas 34, Frisco Memorial 29
Lancaster 63, Dallas Adams 0
Leander Glenn 35, Georgetown East View 28
Longview Pine Tree 38, Nacogdoches 28, OT
Lubbock Cooper 45, WF Rider 13
Lubbock Coronado 58, Lubbock Monterey 48
Lucas Lovejoy 63, Princeton 35
Lufkin 55, Tomball 22
Magnolia West 49, Waller 20
Manor 50, Pflugerville Connally 35
Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 7
Mansfield Timberview 84, Dallas Sunset 0
Marble Falls 45, Bastrop 37
Marshall 45, Jacksonville 13
McKinney North 56, West Mesquite 34
Mercedes 51, Pharr Valley View 7
Mesquite Poteet 51, Wylie East 10
Montgomery 48, Cleveland 14
Mount Pleasant 21, Hallsville 7
N. Richland Hills Birdville 55, Denton 14
Nederland 48, Baytown Lee 26
New Caney Porter 21, Port Arthur Memorial 14
Parkland 56, EP Ysleta 7
Pflugerville Weiss 17, Bastrop Cedar Creek 16
Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Floresville 14
Port Neches-Groves 51, Dayton 14
Red Oak 70, Dallas Adamson 0
Richmond Foster 44, Angleton 21
Royse City 17, Greenville 14
SA Alamo Heights 56, Lockhart 49
SA Brackenridge 18, SA Lanier 15
SA Houston 18, SA Highlands 16
SA Southside 36, Gregory-Portland 24
SA Southwest 36, SA McCollum 13
Saginaw 42, FW Brewer 30
San Antonio Harlan 45, Eagle Pass Winn 16
Seguin 40, Austin McCallum 14
Sharyland Pioneer 63, Mission Sharyland 28
Texarkana Texas 27, Sherman 14
Whitehouse 43, Lindale 36
|CLASS 4A
Argyle 65, Paris 44
Aubrey 59, Krum 3
Beeville Jones 27, Gonzales 3
Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7
Burkburnett 54, Mineral Wells 28
Caddo Mills 55, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Carthage 40, Tyler Chapel Hill 14
China Spring 52, Gatesville 13
Crandall 35, Waxahachie Life 8
Decatur 38, Springtown 31
Devine 48, Crystal City 12
El Campo 28, Sealy 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 20
Fort Stockton 26, Monahans 13
Fredericksburg 35, Taylor 10
Freeport Brazosport 35, Bay City 20
FW Benbrook 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
FW Castleberry 42, Lake Worth 41
Gainesville 24, WF Hirschi 21
Giddings 30, Bellville 16
Glen Rose 34, Ferris 15
Graham 49, Bridgeport 14
Hamshire-Fannett 36, Liberty 24
Henderson 36, Kilgore 29
Hidalgo 35, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
Hillsboro 69, Venus 0
Hondo 26, Poteet 24
Houston Furr 23, Worthing 13
Houston Wheatley 23, Yates 13
Huffman Hargrave 44, Bridge City 21
Iowa Park 42, Vernon 0
Jasper 53, Huntington 7
Kennedale 49, FW Dunbar 0
La Feria 55, Zapata 15
La Grange 25, Caldwell 15
La Marque 55, Houston Scarborough 0
Lampasas 52, Liberty Hill 10
Levelland 41, Borger 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 34, Splendora 21
Llano 35, Cuero 16
Longview Spring Hill 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 7
Lubbock Estacado 27, Dalhart 0
Lumberton 21, Livingston 9
Mabank 21, Quinlan Ford 0
Melissa 29, Celina 17
Midland Greenwood 41, Snyder 0
Midlothian Heritage 75, Athens 42
Navasota 10, Stafford 7
Orange Grove 50, Ingleside 48
Paris North Lamar 22, Sanger 14
Pearsall 25, Carrizo Springs 18
Pecos 54, Sweetwater 49
Port Isabel 63, Progreso 0
Raymondville 35, Rio Hondo 21
Robinson 55, Madisonville 35
Rockport-Fulton 42, CC West Oso 7
Rusk 32, Bullard 14
SA Brooks 20, SA Texas Military 13, OT
Salado 35, Lorena 21
Shepherd 42, Cleveland Tarkington 25
Silsbee 58, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 28
Sinton 51, Robstown 6
Smithville 44, Brookshire Royal 6
Sunnyvale 58, Nevada Community 17
Sweeny 27, Wharton 6
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Gilmer 24
Van 21, Palestine 14
Waco Connally 42, Mexia 26
Waco La Vega 42, Stephenville 10
West Columbia 56, Fulshear 7
Wills Point 49, Brownsboro 21
Wimberley 56, Bandera 28
|CLASS 3A
Abernathy 42, Coahoma 0
Altair Rice 28, Boling 18
Anahuac 35, Woodville 34
Anderson-Shiro 40, New Waverly 7
Anson 40, Coleman 12
Ballinger 33, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Bangs 47, Merkel 6
Bells 35, Paris Chisum 7
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 49, Quitman 21
Bishop 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14
Brady 53, Johnson City 3
Brock 38, Whitesboro 3
Buffalo 42, Blooming Grove 13
Buna 54, Warren 42
Bushland 41, Littlefield 7
Cameron Yoe 50, Little River Academy 7
Canadian 41, Childress 14
CC London 41, Taft 21
Cisco 75, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Clyde 33, Early 0
Columbus 42, Palacios 28
Comanche 24, Millsap 3
Comfort 24, Blanco 21
Corrigan-Camden 45, Kountze 0
Cotulla 20, Jourdanton 14
Crockett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 21
Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 40, Eustace 20
Danbury 38, Bloomington 12
Diboll 48, Elkhart 0
Dublin 36, Rio Vista 10
East Bernard 27, Ganado 14
East Chambers 50, Kirbyville 0
Eastland 76, Breckenridge 34
Edna 63, Luling 6
Falfurrias 23, Aransas Pass 20, 2OT
Friona 35, Spearman 14
George West 28, Mathis 14
Gladewater Sabine 50, New London West Rusk 29
Grand Saline 35, Alba-Golden 0
Grandview 42, Groesbeck 0
Gunter 31, WF City View 27
Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 7
Hitchcock 24, Hempstead 20
Holliday 13, Henrietta 0
Holliday 13, Henrietta 0
Hooks 35, Hughes Springs 19
Howe 42, Lone Oak 6
Idalou 38, Colorado City 6
Jacksboro 48, Tolar 7
Lago Vista 70, Manor New Tech 0
Leonard 51, Blue Ridge 26
Lexington 29, Clifton 13
Lubbock Roosevelt 29, Stanton 13
Lyford 27, San Diego 21
Malakoff 72, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Marion 51, Karnes City 27
Mineola 44, White Oak 7
Mount Vernon 42, Atlanta 7
Natalia 71, Dilley 0
New Boston 44, Redwater 0
Newton 58, Hemphill 22
Odem 35, Monte Alto 7
Omaha Pewitt 32, De Kalb 26
Orangefield 21, Hardin 6
Palestine Westwood 31, Trinity 28
Palmer 41, Edgewood 16
Pilot Point 36, Boyd 21
Ponder 36, Bowie 21
Poth 33, Skidmore-Tynan 9
Pottsboro 61, Bonham 6
Rogers 46, Hamilton 14
Rogers 46, Hamilton 14
SA Cole 35, Lytle 10
Sadler S&S Consolidated 25, Callisburg 7
Santa Rosa 42, Banquete 14
Schulenburg 49, Van Vleck 34
Scurry-Rosser 50, Dallas Gateway 32
Shallowater 62, Muleshoe 24
Slaton 38, Amarillo River Road 27
Sonora 30, Ingram Moore 0
Stockdale 48, Nixon-Smiley 20
Teague 42, McGregor 21
Tornillo 13, Fabens 7
Troup 38, Frankston 13
Troy 62, Rockdale 44
Tulia 34, Dimmitt 24
Van Alstyne 46, Commerce 36
Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Goliad 7
Wall 14, Tuscola Jim Ned 7
Waskom 28, Elysian Fields 19
Whitewright 28, Cooper 13
Whitney 48, West 7
Winnsboro 34, Tatum 13
Winona 13, Arp 12
|CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 56, Woodsboro 0
Albany 49, Roscoe 0
Alto 29, Price Carlisle 7
Baird 54, West Texas Homeschool 6
Bosqueville 62, Moody 38
Bovina 70, Plains 0
Bremond 49, Granger 14
Bruceville-Eddy 34, Riesel 16
Bruni 35, Premont 18
Burton 47, Louise 7
Centerville 33, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
Charlotte 38, Pettus 0
Chilton 34, Iola 12
Clarksville 70, Overton 40
Crawford 36, Goldthwaite 0
Cumby 52, Waco Texas Wind 6
Dawson 58, Meridian 0
Detroit 40, Simms Bowie 36
Deweyville 56, Hull-Daisetta 14
Eldorado 70, Miles 0
Electra 55, Petrolia 19
Falls City 63, Runge 14
Farwell 25, Springlake-Earth 12
Flatonia 28, Somerville 0
Frost 21, Hubbard 14
Garrison 26, Beckville 7
Grapeland 53, Lovelady 16
Gruver 42, Booker 6
Harleton 28, Tenaha 13
Harper 26, Sabinal 7
Hawkins 22, Cushing 8
Holland 59, Rosebud-Lott 0
Honey Grove 62, Quinlan Boles 0
Italy 41, Axtell 0
Jewett Leon 62, Kerens 24
Joaquin 21, Timpson 14
La Pryor 53, D'Hanis 6
La Villa 56, Benavides 0
Lindsay 63, Olney 0
Mart 63, Wortham 0
Mason 62, Junction 6
Menard 27, Rocksprings 24
Mount Enterprise 48, Maud 28
New Deal 42, Floydada 0
Normangee 49, Cayuga 28
Ozona 31, Forsan 24
Panhandle 70, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Post 48, Olton 21
Quanah 48, Memphis 8
Ralls 40, Smyer 6
Refugio 83, Freer 14
San Augustine 66, Groveton 39
San Saba 49, Hico 0
Santa Maria 28, Ben Bolt 14
Santo 33, Archer City 13
Saratoga West Hardin 42, Colmesneil 12
Seymour 17, Alvord 7
Shelbyville 43, Pineland West Sabine 8
Shiner 52, Weimar 7
Stamford 31, Winters 28
Stinnett West Texas 52, Sanford-Fritch 0
Stratford 40, Vega 19
Sudan 68, Seagraves 36
Sundown 50, Hale Center 0
Sunray 46, Boys Ranch 42
Tahoka 63, Crosbyton 6
Thorndale 48, Milano 16
Thrall 44, Marlin 33
Three Rivers 65, Riviera Kaufer 30
Tioga 20, Era 14
Tom Bean 22, Collinsville 14
Valley Mills 21, De Leon 0
Valley View 39, Celeste 0
Wallis Brazos 18, Yorktown 13
Wellington 50, Munday 6
Wheeler 68, Shamrock 2
Windthorst 63, Ranger 13
Wolfe City 34, Bogata Rivercrest 20
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 51, Gholson 6
Anton 40, Amherst 36
Aspermont 44, Rotan 0
Blanket 57, Rising Star 0
Blum 54, Covington 6
Borden County 53, Ackerly Sands 0
Brackett 44, Center Point 18
Brookesmith 51, Mullin 0
Calvert 45, Bryan Christian Homeschool 0
Eden 58, Paint Rock 8
Fort Hancock 38, Marfa 13
Garden City 58, Water Valley 12
Gilmer Union Hill 58, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12
Groom 58, Hedley 8
Happy 50, Nazareth 22
Hart 34, Lorenzo 23
Ira 54, Spur 24
Jayton 54, Roby 6
Knox City 58, Vernon Northside 6
Lamesa Klondike 58, Loraine 12
Loop 86, Cotton Center 41
Meadow 46, Wellman-Union 0
Miami 44, Follett 39
Moran 54, Three Way 12
Morton 46, Whiteface 45
New Home 27, Lockney 18
Newcastle 70, Savoy 7
O'Donnell 52, Lenorah Grady 6
Paducah 76, Chillicothe 28
Perrin-Whitt 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 8
Rankin 68, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 14
Rule 68, Guthrie 0
Saint Jo 56, Bryson 8
Sanderson 54, Sierra Blanca 8
Sterling City 60, Westbrook 12
Throckmorton 56, Bowie Gold-Burg 7
Veribest 46, Bronte 0
Waco Methodist 58, Waco Parkview Christian 12
Whitharral 44, Lazbuddie 30
Woodson 78, Forestburg 44
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Oakridge 29, Austin SPC Combined Saints 14
Austin Regents 41, Austin Hyde Park 0
Austin Veritas 76, Austin Hill Country 56
Bay Area Christian 47, Houston Northland Christian 0
Beaumont Kelly 24, Katy Pope John 18
Beaumont Legacy Christian 41, Sabine Pass 28
Bellaire Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 17
Bullard Brook Hill 33, Tyler Grace Community 28
Bulverde Bracken 43, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 22
CC John Paul 24, Brownsville St. Joseph 14
Cedar Hill Trinity 51, McKinney Christian 0
Dallas Episcopal 42, Houston Christian 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 54, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Dallas Tyler Street 51, Greenville Christian 31
Flower Mound Coram Deo 35, FW Temple Christian 30
Fredericksburg Heritage 54, Cedar Park Summit 0
Frisco Legacy Christian 38, FW Southwest Christian 34
FW All Saints 31, Addison Trinity 20
FW Country Day 49, Casady, Okla. 23
Gainesville State School 24, WF Hirschi 21
Giddings State School 46, SA Castle Hills 0
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, SA St. Gerard 30
Houston Lutheran South 34, Victoria St. Joseph 33
Houston Second Baptist 56, Houston Westbury Christian 0
Houston St. John's 31, Dallas Greenhill 17
Houston St. Pius X 36, Tomball Concordia 35
Houston St. Thomas 41, SA Antonian 27
Irving The Highlands 52, Irving Universal 6
John Cooper 21, FW Trinity Valley 20
Katy Faith West 84, Logos Prep 52
Longview Trinity 51, Dallas Fairhill 0
Midland Christian 49, Argyle Liberty Christian 21
SA FEAST 64, SA Winston 14
Seguin Lifegate 50, Austin Harmony Science 0
Shiner St. Paul 31, Temple Central Texas 14
The Woodlands Christian 55, Frassati Catholic 20
Tomball Rosehill 39, Woodlands Legacy Prep 22
Waco Vanguard 52, Round Rock Christian 0
|OTHER
Concordia 58, Marble Falls Faith 42
FW Covenant Classical 46, FW Hill School 0
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 76, Legacy Classical Christian 34
Plano Coram Deo 35, FW Temple Christian 30
Plano John Paul II 37, Dallas Bishop Dunne 35
San Marcos Baptist Academy 20, Schertz John Paul II 7
Victoria Faith 28, Temple Holy Trinity 14
Weatherford Christian 30, Irving Faustina Academy 8
Westlake Academy 38, Haslet Heritage 34
Williamson County Home School 79, Cranfills Gap 54
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/