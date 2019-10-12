Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Allen 45, Plano East 14
Arlington Bowie 21, Arlington 20
Arlington Martin 64, Arlington Houston 7
Austin Vandegrift 35, Round Rock McNeil 14
Beaumont West Brook 40, Channelview 30
Buda Hays 69, Austin High 36
Cedar Hill 49, Mansfield Summit 21
Cibolo Steele 56, San Marcos 3
Converse Judson 54, New Braunfels 20
Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 20
Cypress Lakes 62, Bryan 10
Cypress Woods 49, Cypress Park 28
Dallas Jesuit 41, Prosper 14
De Soto 43, Mansfield 17
Del Rio 27, Laredo Johnson 3
Dickinson 63, Clear Falls 0
Duncanville 28, Richardson Lake Highlands 6
Eagle Pass 49, Laredo Nixon 21
Edinburg Economedes 24, Donna North 7
Haltom 23, Euless Trinity 20
Harlingen 35, San Benito 13
Hewitt Midway 42, Copperas Cove 20
Houston Bellaire 54, Houston Chavez 22
Houston King 30, Beaumont United 13
Houston Spring Woods 16, Houston Northbrook 5
Houston Strake Jesuit 24, Alief Hastings 7
Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Memorial 7
Irving MacArthur 45, Irving 14
Katy 45, Katy Morton Ranch 3
Keller 17, Northwest Eaton 12
Keller Central 13, Keller Fossil Ridge 10
Killeen Shoemaker 29, Killeen Ellison 28
Klein Collins 49, Klein Cain 14
La Joya 14, McAllen 7
La Porte 24, Baytown Sterling 21
Laredo United South 41, Laredo Alexander 28
League City Clear Springs 52, Clear Brook 3
Lewisville 35, Coppell 10
Lewisville Flower Mound 54, Irving Nimitz 6
Lewisville Marcus 24, Lewisville Hebron 14
Los Fresnos 24, Harlingen South 3
Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Waxahachie 10
McAllen Memorial 39, PSJA 37
McAllen Rowe 24, PSJA North 19
McKinney Boyd 35, Plano West 22
Mesquite 45, North Mesquite 10
Odessa Permian 24, Odessa 0
Pearland Dawson 41, Clute Brazoswood 6
Plano 56, McKinney 49
Richardson Pearce 38, Richardson Berkner 14
Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 17
Round Rock 53, Leander 7
Round Rock Stony Point 44, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 29
SA Johnson 42, SA MacArthur 27
SA Northside Brandeis 37, SA Northside O'Connor 15
SA Northside Taft 24, SA Northside Holmes 0
SA Roosevelt 46, SA South San Antonio 0
San Angelo Central 35, Abilene 13
Schertz Clemens 41, New Braunfels Canyon 13
Smithson Valley 45, SA East Central 13
Southlake Carroll 49, Byron Nelson 0
Temple 56, Killeen 27
The Woodlands College Park 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 28
Tomball Memorial 42, Cypress Bridgeland 14
|CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 6
Aledo 57, Burleson 21
Alice 28, Floresville 21
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Galveston Ball 6
Amarillo 31, Lubbock Coronado 28
Angleton 33, Rosenberg Terry 3
Austin McCallum 56, Austin Navarro 0
Azle 49, Saginaw Boswell 13
Barbers Hill 28, Baytown Lee 0
Boerne-Champion 41, Lockhart 17
Brenham 41, Marble Falls 13
Carrollton Smith 60, Carrollton Turner 0
Castroville Medina Valley 63, SA Kennedy 7
CC Calallen 24, SA Southside 7
CC Flour Bluff 57, Victoria East 28
CC Miller 65, CC King 13
Cedar Park 38, Georgetown 15
Crosby 13, Port Neches-Groves 7
Crowley 35, Granbury 34
Dallas Highland Park 76, Mansfield Legacy 6
Denton Ryan 35, Colleyville Heritage 9
Dripping Springs 17, Austin LBJ 14
Edcouch-Elsa 36, Mission Sharyland 34
Ennis 42, Sulphur Springs 14
EP Pebble Hills 43, EP Socorro 2
Fort Bend Hightower 29, Texas City 10
Friendswood 34, Richmond Foster 32
Frisco 38, Lake Dallas 7
Frisco Centennial 41, Frisco Liberty 28
Frisco Wakeland 52, Little Elm 14
FW Arlington Heights 27, FW South Hills 9
FW Eastern Hills 54, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Georgetown East View 35, Bastrop 20
Grapevine 28, Denton 14
Gregory-Portland 31, Somerset 21
Huntsville 18, Montgomery 0
Katy Paetow 51, Bryan Rudder 21
Kerrville Tivy 49, Uvalde 0
Lancaster 73, Dallas Sunset 0
Leander Glenn 16, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Lewisville The Colony 65, Frisco Heritage 32
Longview Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 25
Lubbock Cooper 59, Plainview 0
Magnolia 42, Willis 13
Manvel 58, Houston Milby 0
McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7
Midlothian 33, Everman 14
Mission Memorial 21, Donna 0
Nederland 29, Dayton 17
New Caney 42, Port Arthur Memorial 12
New Caney Porter 31, Baytown Goose Creek 0
North Forney 48, Kaufman 20
Pflugerville Connally 35, Pflugerville 28
Pflugerville Weiss 40, Elgin 24
Princeton 47, Frisco Memorial 20
Red Oak 48, Dallas Kimball 13
Roma 40, Laredo Cigarroa 0
SA Alamo Heights 49, SA Memorial 7
SA Harlandale 31, Eagle Pass Winn 19
SA Lanier 39, SA Edison 0
SA Southwest 35, Laredo Martin 16
SA Wagner 65, SA Highlands 0
Sharyland Pioneer 35, Pharr Valley View 8
Tyler 39, West Mesquite 36
Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 6
Vidor 10, Santa Fe 0
WF Rider 30, Abilene Wylie 12
|CLASS 4A
Alvarado 38, Dallas Carter 13
Andrews 41, Canyon 22
Argyle 63, Paris North Lamar 14
Aubrey 42, Vernon 7
Bandera 16, Cuero 15
Beeville Jones 49, La Vernia 28
Bellville 23, Smithville 20
Brownwood 49, Gatesville 0
Bullard 21, Wills Point 16
Carrizo Springs 32, Poteet 28
Carthage 21, Van 7
Celina 34, Paris 0
Clint Mountain View 21, McCamey 14
Crystal City 20, Pearsall 7
Dalhart 28, Perryton 7
Decatur 40, WF Hirschi 28
Devine 42, Hondo 26
Dumas 46, Big Spring 0
El Campo 51, Freeport Brazosport 17
Fischer Canyon Lake 41, Taylor 7
Geronimo Navarro 55, Llano 14
Giddings 21, Caldwell 7
Gilmer 42, Longview Spring Hill 34
Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 21
Godley 55, Ferris 21
Gonzales 20, Pleasanton 13
Houston Furr 40, Houston North Forest 28
Iowa Park 34, Graham 9
Kilgore 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 7
La Feria 34, Kingsville King 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26, Bridge City 14
Lubbock Estacado 56, Borger 3
Mexia 37, Fairfield 10
Monahans 42, Snyder 27
Orange Grove 32, CC West Oso 22
Progreso 75, Harlingen Marine Military 0
Rockport-Fulton 41, Sinton 27
Seminole 28, Brownfield 13
Splendora 48, Livingston 15
Stephenville 21, China Spring 0
Sweeny 13, La Marque 7, OT
Waco Connally 34, Madisonville 17
West Orange-Stark 17, Silsbee 9
Wharton 33, Houston Washington 2
|CLASS 3A
Abernathy 63, Stanton 0
Alpine 52, Iraan 6
Anson 55, Merkel 6
Ballinger 31, Bangs 0
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22, Winona 6
Boyd 42, Paradise 21
Buna 22, Woodville 14
Bushland 58, Slaton 14
Canadian 57, Tulia 14
CC London 32, Banquete 6
Childress 27, Friona 7
Cisco 47, Coleman 0
Clifton 56, Hamilton 13
Coahoma 29, Idalou 21
Cotulla 26, SA Cole 14
Denver City 42, Crane 20
Diboll 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0
Dublin 35, Tolar 20
East Bernard 42, Schulenburg 14
East Chambers 28, Orangefield 23
El Maton Tidehaven 21, Van Vleck 14
Falfurrias 32, Santa Gertrudis Academy 3
Ganado 58, Danbury 6
George West 21, San Diego 14
Gladewater Sabine 24, Winnsboro 14
Gunter 20, Holliday 7
Hallettsville 35, Edna 14
Jacksboro 16, Comanche 8
Jourdanton 35, Marion 14
Lexington 56, Florence 7
Littlefield 54, Muleshoe 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 43, Colorado City 8
Lyford 26, Aransas Pass 12
Malakoff 70, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7
Millsap 14, Rio Vista 6
Mineola 17, Gladewater 14
Natalia 31, Stockdale 21
New London West Rusk 30, White Oak 6
Newton 66, Kountze 0
Odem 9, Hebbronville 7
Omaha Pewitt 47, New Diana 21
Palacios 41, Altair Rice 0
Palmer 48, Corsicana Mildred 13
Pilot Point 57, Ponder 0
Poth 61, Nixon-Smiley 0
Santa Rosa 32, Monte Alto 0
Shallowater 30, Amarillo River Road 16
Spearman 62, Dimmitt 13
Troup 40, Quitman 7
Troy 42, Little River Academy 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 0
Universal City Randolph 56, Lytle 7
Van Alstyne 36, Lone Oak 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Yoakum 20
Wall 35, Clyde 7
Whitney 42, Maypearl 3
|CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 10, La Villa 8
Alto 41, Big Sandy 14
Bruni 59, Woodsboro 24
Center Point 42, Harper 14
Centerville 26, Cayuga 6
Cross Plains 25, Haskell 22
De Leon 54, Hico 13
Falls City 56, La Pryor 0
Flatonia 48, Burton 14
Freer 29, Ben Bolt 14
Gorman 68, Waco Parkview Christian 13
Groveton 56, Pineland West Sabine 20
Hawkins 14, Gladewater Union Grove 7
Hawley 58, Winters 14
Hearne 36, Milano 3
Junction 46, Sabinal 0
Leakey 66, Evant 20
Lindsay 56, Chico 0
Mason 23, Brackett 22
Miles 36, Menard 15
Muenster 23, Cumby 6
New Deal 49, Olton 7
Normangee 21, Jewett Leon 13
Ozona 39, Stamford 28
Panhandle 52, Boys Ranch 6
Petrolia 24, Ranger 23
Refugio 73, Riviera Kaufer 0
San Augustine 83, Hull-Daisetta 0
San Saba 60, Goldthwaite 0
Sanford-Fritch 18, Sunray 10
Santo 34, Electra 20
Seagraves 18, Farwell 14
Shamrock 39, Memphis 14
Shelbyville 16, Deweyville 2
Shiner 71, Yorktown 7
Springlake-Earth 62, Plains 6
Stinnett West Texas 54, Amarillo Highland Park 14
Sudan 48, Bovina 0
Sundown 49, Floydada 7
Tahoka 58, New Home 6
Thorndale 36, Thrall 13
Three Rivers 28, Santa Maria 13
Trenton 27, Celeste 0
Valley View 51, Collinsville 6
Vega 52, Booker 6
Weimar 40, Kenedy 6
Wellington 50, Quanah 6
Wheeler 74, Munday 6
Windthorst 24, Archer City 19
|CLASS 1A
Anton 77, Lazbuddie 32
Aspermont 82, Hermleigh 35
Avalon 46, Apple Springs 27
Balmorhea 46, Midland Trinity 0
Blackwell 68, Santa Anna 6
Blanket 38, Brookesmith 28
Borden County 54, O'Donnell 8
Buckholts 26, Prairie Lea 20
Covington 42, Abbott 18
Eden 48, Bronte 0
Gilmer Union Hill 52, Trinidad 7
Gordon 58, Morgan 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 67, Sanderson 34
Groom 54, Miami 8
Gustine 94, Oglesby 62
Hamlin 64, Roscoe 0
Happy 63, Hart 0
Ira 70, Rotan 0
Jayton 50, Guthrie 0
Jonesboro 40, Iredell 0
Knox City 62, Crowell 58
Ladonia Fannindel 64, Tyler Willowbend 18
Lamesa Klondike 38, Ackerly Sands 0
Lefors 60, Follett 34
Lometa 36, Bynum 2
Loop 53, Silverton 22
Matador Motley County 74, Turkey Valley 24
May 71, Strawn 30
Nazareth 48, Lubbock Home School Titans 0
Perrin-Whitt 40, Newcastle 36
Petersburg 44, Lorenzo 18
Richland Springs 50, Medina 0
Rochelle 78, Lingleville 43
Ropesville Ropes 51, Morton 6
Roscoe Highland 44, Westbrook 38
Rule 67, Wilson 22
Saint Jo 52, Savoy 2
Sidney 58, Mullin 6
Southland 44, Afton Patton Springs 13
Sterling City 56, Water Valley 8
White Deer 49, Claude 0
Whiteface 46, Wellman-Union 30
Whitharral 56, Cotton Center 8
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Oakridge 28, FW Trinity Valley 14
Bay Area Christian 25, Pasadena First Baptist 6
Beaumont Kelly 40, Evadale 0
Bellaire Episcopal 52, Dallas St. Mark 14
Boerne Geneva 35, Schertz John Paul II 0
Bryan Allen Academy 33, Bryan St. Joseph 31
Bulverde Bracken 53, Temple Holy Trinity 8
Dallas Christian 21, Bullard Brook Hill 3
Dallas Parish Episcopal 37, Dallas Bishop Dunne 14
FW Nolan 41, Argyle Liberty Christian 14
Houston Kinkaid 62, Dallas Greenhill 6
Houston Second Baptist 30, Victoria St. Joseph 12
Houston St. John's 24, Houston Christian 12
Houston St. Thomas 31, Tomball Concordia 7
Irving Cistercian 34, FW Country Day 28
John Cooper 35, Casady, Okla. 28
Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Alvin Living Stones 0
Lubbock Christian 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14
Midland Christian 56, Addison Trinity 7
Muenster Sacred Heart 66, Founders Classical Academy 14
SA Holy Cross 9, CC John Paul 0
SA St. Anthony 66, SA Brooks 7
SA Texas Military 16, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14
Seguin Lifegate 66, Red Oak Ovilla 36
The Woodlands Christian 41, Houston Lutheran North 8
Waco Vanguard 57, Austin Hill Country 52
|OTHER
Concordia 64, Round Rock Christian 14
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Penelope vs. Kopperl, ccd.
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/