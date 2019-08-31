PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 20, Klein Forest 7

Aldine Nimitz 21, Channelview 17

Allen 41, Cedar Hill 28

Amarillo Tascosa 19, Abilene 14

Arlington 38, Dallas Jesuit 28

Arlington Houston 21, North Mesquite 17

Arlington Lamar 28, Byron Nelson 27

Arlington Martin 35, Lake Travis 14

Austin Akins 47, Austin Crockett 0

Austin Vandegrift 17, Cedar Park 0

Austin Westlake 48, Belton 0

Beaumont West Brook 56, Houston Bellaire 35

Buda Hays 41, San Marcos 13

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27, Leander Rouse 6

Clear Falls 41, Pasadena South Houston 33

Dallas White 38, Greenville 37

De Soto 35, Odessa Permian 14

Deer Park 25, Port Arthur Memorial 20

Del Valle 47, Round Rock McNeil 29

Denton Guyer 60, Aledo 57

Dickinson 51, Richmond George Ranch 14

Duncanville 24, Lancaster 3

EP Americas 63, EP Eastwood 0

Euless Trinity 20, Hewitt Midway 14

Fort Bend Dulles 21, Fort Bend Willowridge 18

Fort Bend Travis 35, Fort Bend Hightower 34

Friendswood 42, Dayton 0

FW Paschal 33, Irving 26

Garland Lakeview Centennial 32, Arlington Seguin 21

Garland Sachse 33, Coppell 30

Harlingen 42, Sharyland Pioneer 41

Harlingen South 24, Edinburg 0

Houston Chavez 42, Houston Spring Woods 0

Houston King 15, New Caney Porter 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Houston St. Thomas 17

Humble Atascocita 69, Katy Taylor 7

Katy Mayde Creek 35, Conroe 22

Katy Morton Ranch 20, Cypress Lakes 14

Keller Central 35, N. Richland Hills Birdville 31

Killeen Shoemaker 54, San Angelo Central 21

Klein Oak 17, Houston Langham Creek 0

Kyle Lehman 24, New Braunfels Canyon 21

La Joya 13, La Joya Palmview 12

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 27, Rio Hondo 13

La Porte 42, Clear Brook 10

League City Clear Creek 28, Baytown Sterling 13

Lewisville 34, Grand Prairie 3

Lewisville Hebron 53, Plano 26

Longview 24, Lufkin 21

Los Fresnos 28, EP Montwood 27

McAllen Memorial 42, Brownsville Hanna 40

McAllen Rowe 44, Weslaco 41

Mesquite 21, Richardson Lake Highlands 6

Mesquite Horn 39, Tyler 17

Midland Lee 45, Smithson Valley 21

Mission 37, Mission Memorial 0

New Braunfels 31, SA Alamo Heights 14

North Garland 42, Frisco Liberty 7

Pearland Dawson 42, Conroe Oak Ridge 7

PSJA North 44, PSJA Memorial 8

PSJA Southwest 14, Edinburg Economedes 7

Richardson 48, Irving Nimitz 27

Round Rock 42, Killeen Harker Heights 34

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 35, Temple 29

SA East Central 48, CC Ray 10

SA Northside Brandeis 31, SA Johnson 25

SA Northside Brennan 17, SA Reagan 0

SA Northside Taft 41, LEE 21

SA Northside Warren 28, Del Rio 7

SA Roosevelt 51, SA Southwest 14

SA South San Antonio 21, SA McCollum 7

SA Wagner 42, Laredo United South 7

Schertz Clemens 28, SA Madison 0

Southlake Carroll 35, South Grand Prairie 20

Spring 41, Alief Elsik 6

Spring Dekaney 28, Houston Heights 7

The Woodlands College Park 31, Aldine Davis 24

Tyler Lee 27, Marshall 20

Weatherford 81, Granbury 40

Wolfforth Frenship 31, Amarillo 0

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 49, Killeen Ellison 6

Abilene Cooper 21, Keller 20

Angleton 38, Humble Kingwood Park 7

Austin High 51, Pflugerville Connally 49

Austin LBJ 35, Elgin 20

Bastrop 28, Bryan Rudder 27

Bastrop Cedar Creek 47, Austin Reagan 0

Boerne-Champion 41, SA Northside Stevens 8

Brownsville Memorial 26, Brownsville Rivera 21

Brownsville Porter 20, Port Isabel 14, OT

Bryan 14, Waller 3

Burleson 41, Copperas Cove 38

Burleson Centennial 34, Corsicana 21

Canyon Randall 35, Midland 16

CC Calallen 28, San Benito 20

CC Miller 79, SA Highlands 0

CC Tuloso-Midway 46, Kingsville King 7

Clint Horizon 22, El Paso 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 46, Edcouch-Elsa 21

Crowley 26, Everman 13

Dallas Highland Park 66, Rockwall 59

Dallas Hillcrest 48, FW Polytechnic 7

Dallas Kimball 40, FW Dunbar 8

Dallas Samuell 13, Dallas Spruce 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 22, Dallas Skyline 21

Denison 29, Sherman 13

Denton 37, Lake Dallas 34

Denton Ryan 52, Mesquite Poteet 6

Donna 21, Donna North 3

Dripping Springs 14, Kerrville Tivy 13

Dumas 51, Perryton 20

Eagle Pass Winn 30, Crystal City 0

Ennis 21, Waxahachie 13

EP Andress 23, EP Coronado 7

EP Austin 54, EP Bel Air 28

EP Bowie 27, Silver, N.M. 7

EP Hanks 59, EP Socorro 20

EP Riverside 21, San Elizario 14

Forney 42, Richardson Berkner 21

Frisco Independence 57, Richardson Pearce 14

Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 3

Frisco Wakeland 53, Sulphur Springs 17

Galveston Ball 7, La Marque 0

Georgetown 49, Abilene Wylie 19

Grapevine 23, Azle 22

Gregory-Portland 45, CC Carroll 12

Hallsville 33, Terrell 21

Hereford 40, Amarillo Caprock 21

Huntsville 55, Willis 22

Laredo Nixon 33, Laredo Martin 30

Lewisville The Colony 24, North Crowley 2

Little Elm 32, Justin Northwest 21

Livingston 32, Shepherd 29

Lockhart 42, Austin William Travis 0

Longview Pine Tree 47, Bullard 30

Lubbock Cooper 45, Andrews 20

Lubbock Monterey 55, Odessa 13

Magnolia 35, Barbers Hill 10

Magnolia West 38, Brenham 13

Mansfield Lake Ridge 47, Union, Okla. 44

Manvel 34, Houston Clear Lake 6

McKinney North 44, McKinney 42

Mercedes 31, Edinburg North 21

Midlothian 30, Carrollton Creekview 0

Mount Pleasant 41, Wylie East 24

New Caney 28, Crosby 8

North Dallas 42, Dallas Jefferson 21

North Forney 45, Frisco Heritage 24

Pharr Valley View 21, Hidalgo 13

Plainview , Okla. 46, Sanger 13

Port Lavaca Calhoun 61, Victoria West 28

Port Neches-Groves 48, Silsbee 35

Prosper 31, Garland Rowlett 7

Rio Grande City 45, Roma 14

SA Brackenridge 13, Somerset 0

Saginaw 23, Haltom 21

San Angelo Lake View 38, Lamesa 30

Seagoville 40, FW Wyatt 21

Tomball Memorial 48, Tomball 14

Waco University 36, Waco 35

WF Rider 47, Saginaw Boswell 34

CLASS 4A

Argyle 42, Stephenville 14

Athens 33, Brownsboro 14

Bandera 20, SA Memorial 13

Beeville Jones 49, CC King 21

Bellville 18, Madisonville 15, OT

Boerne 35, Yoakum 21

Brownwood 10, Brock 0

Bushland 29, Childress 22

Bushland 29, Childress 22

Caddo Mills 42, Quinlan Ford 20

Carrizo Springs 16, Dilley 12

Carrollton Ranchview 21, Mineral Wells 14

Carthage 48, Jacksonville 0

China Spring 42, Lorena 21

Cleveland Tarkington 53, Anahuac 28

Clint 27, Monahans 12

Clint Mountain View 28, Gadsden, N.M. 20

Columbus 42, Goliad 20

Cuero 28, Bay City 15

Dalhart 47, Muleshoe 0

Decatur 35, Kennedale 21

Denver City 47, Pecos 0

Devine 34, SA Kennedy 0

Diboll 27, Bridge City 7

El Campo 21, Texas City 14

Fabens 31, Van Horn 14

Fairfield 47, Rusk 34

Fischer Canyon Lake 7, Marble Falls 0

Fort Stockton 34, Kermit 14

Freeport Brazosport 33, Hitchcock 8

Gainesville 55, Vernon 24

Geronimo Navarro 17, Gonzales 16

Gilmer 47, Atlanta 26

Gladewater 39, Longview Spring Hill 26

Godley 46, Bowie 6

Graham 41, WF Hirschi 28

Henderson 23, Whitehouse 0

Hillsboro 35, West 13

Huffman Hargrave 34, Liberty 7

Iowa Park 35, Holliday 28, OT

Kilgore 17, Nacogdoches 14

La Feria 41, Raymondville 13

La Vernia 48, Sinton 26

Lake Worth 42, FW North Side 21

Lampasas 63, Joshua 14

Levelland 33, Plainview 13

Liberty Hill 41, Leander Glenn 13

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 21, Woodville 7

Llano 33, Hondo 0

Lubbock Estacado 36, Lubbock Coronado 30

Mabank 28, Emory Rains 3

Melissa 47, Argyle Liberty Christian 14

Midland Greenwood 42, Big Spring 6

Midlothian Heritage 63, Gatesville 19

Orangefield 58, KIPP Generations 0

Pampa 30, Borger 25

Pleasanton 39, SA Edison 14

Princeton 41, South Garland 0

Progreso 27, La Villa 21

Robinson 47, Taylor 7

Robstown 36, Bloomington 0

Sealy 55, Wharton 0

Smithville 68, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 22, Paris 16

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Crandall 0

Van 34, Alvarado 14

Waco Connally 46, Palestine 27

Waco La Vega 28, Castroville Medina Valley 14

West Columbia 38, Victoria East 7

West Orange-Stark 21, Nederland 20

Wills Point 31, Mineola 14

Wilmer-Hutchins 21, Dallas Lincoln 16

Wimberley 42, Burnet 6

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 45, Hawkins 24

Alpine 55, Tornillo 28

Amarillo Highland Park 42, Booker 6

Ballinger 26, Brady 22

Bangs 44, Early 7

Blooming Grove 39, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

Boyd 52, Nocona 0

Bruceville-Eddy 40, Rio Vista 33

Buna 34, Cleveland 7

Cameron Yoe 34, Mexia 21

Canadian 36, Stinnett West Texas 22

Cisco 49, Sweetwater 27

Clifton 35, Valley Mills 0

Coahoma 38, Forsan 0

Coldspring-Oakhurst 36, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 29

Comfort 27, Lytle 0

Corrigan-Camden 31, Trinity 12

Corsicana Mildred 47, Jewett Leon 43

Cotulla 34, La Pryor 33

Crockett 44, Buffalo 21

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 44, Callisburg 21

Dallas Madison 58, Dallas Adams 0

De Kalb 35, Pattonville Prairiland 0

Dublin 45, Hico 6

East Chambers 58, Kountze 0

Eastland 57, Comanche 21

Edgewood 28, Commerce 23

Edna 29, Caldwell 16

Elkhart 34, Centerville 14

Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 9

Eustace 29, Lone Oak 14

Falfurrias 39, Banquete 0

Franklin 49, Hearne 6

Friona 61, Farwell 6

George West 46, Orange Grove 26

Gladewater Sabine 31, Price Carlisle 3

Grand Saline 56, Como-Pickton 24

Grandview 38, Glen Rose 14

Gunter 22, Daingerfield 21

Hebbronville 43, Freer 21

Hooks 40, Linden-Kildare 18

Idalou 28, Shallowater 22

Jacksboro 35, Breckenridge 20

Jourdanton 60, Poteet 28

Karnes City 24, Kenedy 8

Lago Vista 41, Blanco 21

Leonard 28, Wolfe City 26, 2OT

Littlefield 34, Snyder 27

Malakoff 40, Teague 14

Marion 29, Luling 13

Maypearl 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

McGregor 42, Marlin 28

Mount Vernon 44, Bonham 16

Natalia 21, SA Cole 9

New London West Rusk 35, Arp 6

Newton 76, Kirbyville 0

Nixon-Smiley 32, Pettus 0

Odem 20, CC West Oso 7

Omaha Pewitt 27, New Boston 14

Ore City 26, Maud 6

Palacios 37, Skidmore-Tynan 6

Palmer 22, Italy 0

Paradise 55, Sadler S&S Consolidated 25

Pilot Point 60, Bridgeport 7

Ponder 35, Howe 21

Pottsboro 38, Paris North Lamar 8

Rockdale 48, Giddings 24

San Diego 33, Ingleside 19

Santa Rosa 32, Lyford 12

Schulenburg 14, Stockdale 13

Scurry-Rosser 51, Quinlan Boles 26

Slaton 41, Sanford-Fritch 6

Sonora 33, Ozona 13

Spearman 57, Memphis 12

Stanton 20, Big Lake Reagan County 12

Sunnyvale 50, Kemp 0

Troy 28, Salado 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 52, Coleman 0

Universal City Randolph 16, Poth 12

Van Alstyne 34, Aubrey 17

Vanderbilt Industrial 47, Mathis 20

Warren 27, Huntington 17

Waskom 42, Redwater 21

WF City View 46, Blue Ridge 13

Whitesboro 20, Anna 7

Whitney 56, Jarrell 3

Winnsboro 33, Winona 0

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 33, Amarillo River Road 12

Agua Dulce 39, Riviera Kaufer 0

Albany 18, Colorado City 3

Alto 28, Palestine Westwood 20

Alvord 33, Electra 12

Anthony 38, EP Cathedral 27

Bells 38, Honey Grove 30

Ben Bolt 28, Benavides 6

Bogata Rivercrest 64, Paris Chisum 0

Bovina 66, Boys Ranch 20

Bremond 40, Normangee 28

Burton 16, Lexington 10

Celeste 47, Dallas Gateway 12

Center Point 24, SA St. Anthony 13

Chico 40, Petrolia 14

Chilton 24, Cushing 14

Christoval 40, Harper 0

Clarendon 35, Lockney 7

Claude 56, Follett 6

Crawford 21, Tolar 16

Cross Plains 34, Menard 7

Cumby 48, Quitman 18

De Leon 7, Clyde 6

Falls City 30, Three Rivers 0

Flatonia 49, Runge 14

Ganado 71, Louise 6

Gladewater Union Grove 35, Simms Bowie 0

Granger 31, Snook 18

Grapeland 44, Milano 9

Groveton 54, Lovelady 26

Gruver 61, Texhoma, Okla. 19

Hamlin 27, Anson 7

Haskell 32, Quanah 24

Hawley 39, Roscoe 0

Holland 64, Moody 6

Joaquin 61, Deweyville 0

Junction 27, Ingram Moore 24

Leakey 46, Paint Rock 0

Lindsay 52, Era 0

Mart 52, Bosqueville 14

Meridian 18, Riesel 14

Mertzon Irion County 56, Bronte 18

Miles 58, Ranger 6

Mount Enterprise 56, Colmesneil 12

Panhandle 66, Tulia 12

Peaster 27, Willow Park Trinity Christian 2

Post 45, Brownfield 14

Ralls 42, Shamrock 0

Refugio 43, El Maton Tidehaven 7

Rocksprings 18, SA Brooks 16

San Augustine 70, Big Sandy 7

San Saba 55, Johnson City 3

Santa Maria 55, Harlingen Marine Military 8

Saratoga West Hardin 20, Acadiana Christian, La. 6

Shelbyville 35, Beckville 8

Shiner 55, Hallettsville 20

Smyer 36, Springlake-Earth 14

Stamford 30, Merkel 8

Stratford 63, Sunray 7

Sundown 35, Wink 23

Tahoka 76, Plains 0

Tenaha 15, Troup 8

Thrall 18, Riesel 14

Vega 63, Crosbyton 0

Weimar 43, Manor New Tech 0

Wellington 44, Clayton, N.M. 0

Wheeler 52, Lubbock Trinity 15

Windthorst 30, Henrietta 22

Winters 21, Goldthwaite 0

Wortham 20, Itasca 18

CLASS 1A

Avalon 42, Abbott 7

Blanket 57, Cherokee 12

Brackett 64, Woodsboro 6

Brookesmith 47, Santa Anna 0

Chillicothe 50, Higgins 0

Cranfills Gap 70, Mount Calm 46

Fort Davis 72, EP Immanuel 0

Garden City 46, Sanderson 0

Garden City 46, Sanderson 0

Gustine 46, Three Way 19

Imperial Buena Vista 46, West Texas Homeschool 0

Iredell 60, UME Prep 14

Lamesa Klondike 48, Roby 0

Lazbuddie 40, Hart 34

Lefors 57, Kress 38

Lometa 34, Lingleville 13

Lueders-Avoca 36, Lubbock All Saints 14

Miami 54, Hedley 6

Moran 58, Benjamin 12

New Home 42, Hale Center 26

O'Donnell 56, Southland 6

Paducah 70, Hermleigh 24

Petersburg 98, Azle Christian School 50

Premont 21, Monte Alto 13

Richland Springs 68, May 47

Rochelle 60, Stephenville FAITH 33

Ropesville Ropes 52, Amherst 6

Roscoe Highland 54, Lenorah Grady 8

Saint Jo 48, Ladonia Fannindel 0

Sierra Blanca 53, Marfa 8

Vernon Northside 33, Throckmorton 30

Walnut Springs 48, Sidney 38

Water Valley 53, Robert Lee 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 25, Arlington Grace Prep 10

Austin Hill Country 32, Giddings State School 26

Austin Regents 69, Cypress Community Christian 0

Austin Veritas 46, SA Lutheran 0

Bellaire Episcopal 28, Navasota 3

Brownsville St. Joseph 39, Rio Grande City La Grulla 33

CC John Paul 14, Taft 0

Cedar Hill Trinity 16, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13

Dallas Bishop Dunne 20, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 14

Dallas Christian 52, Houston Westbury Christian 0

Dallas Episcopal 49, Addison Trinity 26

Dallas Greenhill 16, Valliant, Okla. 6

Dallas Lakehill 48, Bulverde Bracken 20

Dallas Shelton 49, FW Temple Christian 6

Dallas St. Mark 44, Casady, Okla. 13

FW Lake Country 41, Flower Mound Coram Deo 35

FW Nolan 42, Houston Kinkaid 9

Gainesville State School 60, Forestburg 6

Garland Christian 59, Dallas Lutheran 12

Grapevine Faith 55, FW Trinity Valley 0

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 40, Woodlands Legacy Prep 21

Houston Lutheran South 48, Houston Christian 25

Houston Second Baptist 41, Boerne Geneva 6

Houston St. John's 21, Tomball Concordia 13

Irving Cistercian 55, Colleyville Covenant 34

Irving The Highlands 60, FW Hill School 6

John Cooper 43, Frassati Catholic 0

Lake Jackson Brazosport 56, Katy Faith West 16

Lubbock Christian 61, Dimmitt 12

McKinney Christian 49, Valley View 17

Midland Christian 42, EP Chapin 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 8, Collinsville 6

Plano Prestonwood 14, Wylie 6

SA Antonian 42, Seguin 21

SA Central Catholic 42, SA Christian 19

SA Holy Cross 41, Austin Hyde Park 17

SA Texas Military 14, SA St. Gerard 12

Shiner St. Paul 49, Yorktown 28

Tyler Grace Community 46, Canton 13

Waco Reicher 52, Kerens 34

Waco Vanguard 53, Waco Live Oak Classical 41

OTHER

Austin Brentwood 40, Bryan Brazos Christian 6

Austin SPC Combined Saints 38, New Waverly 35

Beaumont United 53, Houston St. Pius X 6

Bixby , Okla. 77, Mansfield Timberview 47

Bluff Dale 56, Mullin 8

Cedar Hill Newman 24, Dallas Bishop Lynch 23

Community Christian 81, Orange Community Christian 75

El Paso Franklin 36, Cleveland, N.M. 13

EP Pebble Hills 54, EP El Dorado 12

Fort Bend Christian 53, Wallis Brazos 52, OT

Fort Worth Christian 28, FW Country Day 22

Frisco Lebanon Trail 43, FW Southwest 18

Frisco Memorial 16, Celina 14

FW Benbrook 28, Nevada Community 24

Gail Borden County 55, Strawn 26

Gholson 34, Morgan 19

Houston The Village 55, Houston KIPP Northeast 0

Katy Paetow 35, Stafford 7

Longview Heritage 14, Coalgate, Okla. 6

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 49, Rotan 24

Montgomery Lake Creek 49, Conroe Caney Creek 20

Parkland 41, EP Burges 40, OT

Plano John Paul II 49, Krum 19

San Antonio Harlan 42, SA Northside Holmes 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, SA Lanier 7

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 63, Floresville 21

Spring Branch Living Rock 70, Waco Parkview Christian 25

Texarkana , Ark. 38, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 27

Tioga 7, Tom Bean 6

Wichita Falls Notre Dame 76, Bowie Gold-Burg 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bynum vs. Oglesby, ccd.

Irving Faustina Academy vs. Dallas Academy, ccd.

Jasper vs. Lumberton, ccd.

Tatum vs. Center, ppd. to Aug. 31st.

Van Vleck vs. Boling, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/