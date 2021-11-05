Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Katy 66, Katy Morton Ranch 15

CLASS 2A=

¶ D’Hanis 42, Charlotte 0

¶ Post 62, Tahoka 0

¶ Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14

¶ Van Horn 60, Marfa 6

¶ Windthorst 60, Era 0

¶ Yorktown 49, Runge 7

CLASS 1A=

¶ Happy 74, Claude 0

¶ Richland Springs 54, Lohn 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Lubbock Christian 28, FW Lake Country 7

¶ Marble Falls Faith 64, Round Rock Christian 8

OTHER=

¶ Benjamin def. Harrold , forfeit

¶ Carrollton Creekview def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33

¶ Nazareth def. Lorenzo , forfeit

¶ Oglesby def. Dime Box , forfeit

More for you

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com