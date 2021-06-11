Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Cashmere 60, Royal 52 Tri-Cities Prep 45, Walla Walla Academy 40 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cascade Christian 44, Charles Wright Academy 8 Cashmere 41, Royal 35 Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 46 Clarkston 91, Pullman 25 Ferris 51, Mt. Spokane 37 Kittitas 38, Cle Elum/Roslyn 23 Liberty (Spangle) 44, Davenport 40 Mead 57, Gonzaga Prep 43 Seattle Prep 54, Blanchet 48 Shadle Park 48, North Central 28 Sunnyside 57, Prosser 53 Tri-Cities Prep 58, Walla Walla Academy 34 West Valley (Spokane) 67, Othello 46 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsChris Berman, Jim Calhoun, Doug Flutie among Travelers...By Maggie VanoniSportsJim Calhoun will ride in pace car at Stafford Motor...By Maggie Vanoni