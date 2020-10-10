https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Scores-15635416.php
Friday's Scores
Recommended Video:
PREP FOOTBALL=
Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31
Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24
Knox City 52, Paducah 6
Matador Motley County 46, Guthrie 0
Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit
Midlothian Heritage def. Brownwood, forfeit
Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33
Sterling City 62, Bronte 0
Trenton 45, Tioga 6
Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Waco Vanguard 0
White Deer 68, Claude 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
View Comments