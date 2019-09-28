PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel 49, Wilson 0

Camas 24, Bellevue 7

Central Valley 31, Lewis and Clark 28

Chewelah 14, Reardan 6

Chimacum 22, Klahowya 16

Columbia (Hunters) 42, Curlew 28

Eastmont 58, West Valley (Spokane) 0

Federal Way 34, Auburn Riverside 7

Graham-Kapowsin 27, Puyallup 13

Heppner, Ore. 27, Colfax 0

Ingraham 36, Chief Sealth 32

Kelso 2, Aberdeen 0

King's Way Christian School 67, Riverside, Ore. 0

Lakewood 27, Sedro-Woolley 0

Lynnwood 15, Juanita 7

Montesano 70, Port Angeles 12

Mossyrock 19, Ilwaco 18

Mount Baker 24, Lynden Christian 8

Napavine 49, Wahkiakum 6

Neah Bay 64, Lummi 56

Onalaska 42, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6

Peninsula 55, Shelton 0

Pomeroy 62, Yakama Tribal 6

Rainier 48, Toutle Lake 14

Ridgefield 20, Mark Morris 13

Roosevelt 17, Bainbridge 0

Royal 55, Okanogan 7

Skyview 55, Rogers (Puyallup) 21

Steilacoom 30, Fife 13

Union 21, Chiawana 20

Wilbur-Creston 56, Wellpinit 0

Woodland 55, R.A. Long 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/