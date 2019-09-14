PREP FOOTBALL=

Adna 39, Wahkiakum 21

Cashmere 42, Sultan 7

Clatskanie, Ore. 59, Highline 36

Coupeville 27, Vashon Island 8

Kelso 62, R.A. Long 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 42, Oak Harbor 0

McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 62, Dayton-Waitsburg 0

Meadowdale 40, Shorewood 8

Mountain View 47, Juanita 0

North Creek 50, Mount Tahoma 7

Royal 49, Othello 0

Skyview 52, Columbia River 0

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 46, Touchet 0

Springdale 28, Curlew 14

West Valley (Spokane) 28, Shadle Park 19

White River 40, Lindbergh 0

Winlock 47, Fort Vancouver 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kingston vs. Port Townsend, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/