Friday bowling’s Robert Winston sweeps

Robert Winston did it all with the high single game scratch of 244, the high series scratch with 632, the high game with handicap of 281 and the series with handicap of 748 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on Oct. 9.

Team 1 (Randy Burnham, Bill Anzellotti, Andy Deyulio, Bob Burke) leads Team 10 (Mike Parent, Beecher Taylor, Bob Sadowski, Angelo Cordone by 2 points.

Andy Deyulio is the individual high average leader with 198.67. Gerry Cordone has 197.00 and Dan Maniscalco is at 196.17.

Team 1 is the leader for high individual scratch game with 788, the team scratch series with 2220, the team single game with handicap of 980, and the team series with handicap of 2796.