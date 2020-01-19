Friday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on Jan. 17.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) moved into first place over Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla, Chris Barret by three points.

Dan Maniscalco bowled the single game scratch of 256 and the high individual game with handicap of 294.

John Eaton had the three-game scratch series of 627.

Russ Jagoe had the three-game series with handicap of 770

Rich Schwam is the individual high average leader at 209.24.