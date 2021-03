The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League continues to have a fierce bid to win the championship as Team 5 ( Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Bob Vagnini Guy Favreau and Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) are tied for first place through March 19.

Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Ken Kanyuck, Rich Schwam) is two points behind.