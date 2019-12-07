Friday League bowlers at top of their game

There is a tight race in the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam), Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla, Chris Barret) and Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) are tied for first place, with Team 17 (Randy Burnham, Pepe Cruz, Ron Fiorella, Ray Saksa) one point behind.

Ray Saksa rolled a single game scratch of 266 and the High Individual Game with Handicap of 293.

John Verdeschi bowled the three-game scratch series of 629.

John Campbell had the high series with handicap of 753.

Rich Schwam is the Individual high average leader at 205.07.

John Verdeschi is at 203.67 and Angelo Cordone is at 200.0.

Team 10 bowled a new season-high for Team Single game of 837.

Team 3 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Sadowski, Bob Chasse, Manny Cabral) bowled 829.

Then Team 3 set the new season-high single game with handicap of 1,041, with Team 10 hitting 1,036.