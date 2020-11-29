Friday League Team 9 bowlers in first

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League results as of Nov. 20 saw Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) take over first place by three points over Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Ken Kanyuck, Rich Schwam).

Manny Cabral had the high single game scratch of 237.

John Verdeschi had the high series scratch with 624.

Drew Kennedy had the series with handicap of 757.

Bob Burke had the high game with handicap of 277.

Manny Cabral is the individual high average leader at 194.75.

Guy Favreau is second at 191.67 and John Verdeschi is third at 191.94.