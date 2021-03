Bob Beck and Bill Anzellotti were double winners when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on March 5.

Beck had the high single game scratch of 246 and the high game with handicap of 280.

Anzellotti the high series scratch with 627 and the series with handicap of 729.

Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) continues in first place by four points over Team 5 (Mark Paskus, Lou Viglione, Bob Vagnini, Guy Favreau).

Rich Schwam is the individual high average leader at 199.07.

John Verdeschi is at 194.87 and Manny Cabral is at 193.33.