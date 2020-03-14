Friday Bowling League finds Team 7 in first place

Recommended Video:

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowled on March 13.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) remains in first place with a lead of two points over Team 10 (Roy Green, Bob Brocking, Joe Sabol, Vito Dinella) and Team 12 (Russ Jagoe, Dave Martini, John Campbell, John Verdeschi).

John Verdeschi bowled the single game scratch of 236.

Rich Schwam bowled the three-game scratch series of 640.

Clint Vogel rolled the high individual game with handicap of 270.

Chris Barrett bowled the three-game series with handicap of 725.

Rich Schwam is the individual league high average leader at 211.26.

John Verdeschi is at 202.32 and Manny Cabral is at 198.00.