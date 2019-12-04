Friday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League bowled on Nov. 29.

Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) is in first place with a three-point lead over Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla Chris Barrett).

Clint Vogel, Bob Burke and Alan Careddu all rolled a single game scratch of 214.

Alan Careddu bowled the High Individual Game with Handicap of 267.

Clint Vogel bowled the three-game scratch series of 574.

Jay Friedman the high series with Handicap of 714.

Rich Schema is now the Individual high average leader at 205.54. John Verdeschi is at 203.0 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.44.