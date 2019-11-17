Friday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 15 found Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) in first place with a three-point lead over Team 17 (Randy Burnham, Pepe Cruz, Ron Fiorella, Ray Saksa).

Rich Schwam rolled a Single game scratch of 247.

Pepe Cruz had the High Individual Game with Handicap of 300.

John Verdeschi bowled the three-game scratch series of 649.

Bob Brocking rolled the high series with Handicap of 757.

John Verdeschi is now the Individual high average leader at 205.86.

Richard Schema is at 205.43 and Manny Cabral is at 201.29.

Team 17 (Randy Burnham, Pepe Cruz, Ron Fiorella, Ray Saksa) set new season-highs for Team single-game scratch of 810, Team Scratch Series of 2,191 and Single game Team with Handicap of 1,004.

On Nov. 8, Carl Bluestein rolled a Season-high Single game scratch of 277 and the Season high High Individual Game with Handicap of 301.

Rich Schwam bowled the three-game scratch series of 665.

Alan Careddu rolled the Season-high series with Handicap of 755.

Rich Schwam is now the Individual high average leader at 204.89, John Verdeschi is at 204.11 and Manny Cabral is at 200.94.