Fresno St. 58, Wyoming 53

Thompson 2-4 2-2 8, Anderson 1-2 0-3 2, Maldonado 4-7 4-5 13, Reynolds 7-15 0-3 16, Wenzel 0-3 2-2 2, Kyman 4-8 0-0 9, Oden 0-3 0-0 0, Dusell 1-2 0-0 3, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 8-15 53.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run