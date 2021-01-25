Freshmen lead Oklahoma St. past short-handed Iowa St. 81-60 Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 11:28 p.m.
1 of7 Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe shoots over Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Oklahoma State guard Dee Mitchell (55) drives past Iowa State guard Tyler Harris (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) blocks a shot by Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Tyler Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker, right, steals the ball from Iowa State guard Nate Jenkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe tries to block a shot by Iowa State guard Darlinstone Dubar (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshmen Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker had career games in the absence of star classmate Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State pulled away from short-handed Iowa State for an 81-60 win on Monday night.
Moncrieffe scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs and his second-consecutive double-double, and Walker had a career-high 20 points. Cunningham, the leading scorer in the Big 12 at 17.9 points a game, missed his second game due to COVID-19 protocol but was on the bench.