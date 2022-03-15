Fresh to Baylor, Sochan and Brown big for defending champs STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 15, 2022
Kendall Brown was a five-star recruit whose dad is a former Harlem Globetrotters player. Jeremy Sochan was born in Oklahoma, grew up in England and has played basketball in Poland and Germany.
The true freshmen are now roommates at Baylor and have played significant roles in the defending national champion Bears being a No. 1 seed again and winning another Big 12 title, even with only one returning starter.
