French senators seek action over Champions League final mess

PARIS (AP) — French senators demanded Thursday that the state recognize responsibility and identify guilty parties behind the chaos outside the national stadium that marred the Champions League final last month.
They also questioned why surveillance video of the scene — in which police pepper-sprayed fans and families — was automatically deleted, and why government officials didn't order it handed over to investigators instead. The fiasco drew worldwide attention to heavy-handed French policing and raised questions about how France manages security at big events.