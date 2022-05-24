French Open updates | Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Halep in action

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a.m.

The first round of the French Open is scheduled to conclude on Day 3 and the top two men on the bottom half of the draw finally get started: second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

U.S. Open champion Medvedev recently returned to the tour after hernia surgery and opens the morning in Court Suzanne Lenglen against Facundo Bagnis.

At the other end of the schedule, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti.

The top half of the men's draw is considered much tougher. It includes defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz and 2020 U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

Among the leading women in action on Tuesday are two-time major champion Simona Halep and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports