Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 9:21 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.
The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series three games to one, advancing to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.