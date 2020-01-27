Free throw shooting competition on Saturday

The Knights of Columbus council #2961 is sponsoring its annual Free Throw Championship on Saturday Feb. 1, from 3 to 4:45 p.m. at insports, 29 Trefoil Dr, Trumbull.

The event consists of shooting 15 free throws, with the best record per age and gender winning.

The event is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14.

Arrive between 3 and 4:45 to participate. Everyone receives a participation certificate and the winners receive an award and advance to the next level of competition.

Children 9, 10 and 11 years old will shoot from the 12-foot line, while older ages shoot from the standard free throw 15-foot line. Age is as of 1/1/2020.

A parent’s signature is needed during registration at the event.

Participation only takes 15-20 minutes.

The Knights thank inSports for hosting the event and donating the court time for this competition.