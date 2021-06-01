Frazier's 11th-inning HR lifts slumping Yankees over Rays JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 11:21 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, and the slumping New York Yankees beat the rival Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Tuesday night.
The righty-hitting Frazier turned on a slider from right-hander Andrew Kittredge (5-1) and stood at the plate to admire the drive, capping a tight finish in which both teams came up short on potential rallies.