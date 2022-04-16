Frazier, Gonzales lead M's past Astros 11-1 in home opener TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 1:04 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales rebounded from a rocky first start to throw seven solid innings, Adam Frazier had four hits including a two-run triple and two-run double, and the Seattle Mariners opened their home campaign with a 11-1 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
An offseason of high anticipation for fans in the Pacific Northwest was greeted with a complete performance by the Mariners in their first appearance at T-Mobile Park since the final day of last season, when Seattle was eliminated from the postseason race.