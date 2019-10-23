Frazao’s hat trick leads Trumbull past Greenwich

The Trumbull boys soccer team defeated Greenwich, 4-1, in a key FCIAC match on Tuesday.

Coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles improved to 8-4-2 after knocking off the 8-3-2 Cardinals.

Tiago Frazao opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with Justin Horvath getting the assist.

Greenwich tied things on Francisco Liguori’s unassisted goal 15 minutes in.

Horvath got the lead back only one minute later off an assist from Matt Bagley.

Frazao provided distance on the scoreboard with a pair of goals (25th and 31st minute). Tucker David and Brendan Phelan had the assists.

Nick Grassi stopped four shots to get the win in goal.