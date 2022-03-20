Franklin leads Virginia to OT win over North Texas in NIT

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Armaan Franklin sank three 3-pointers in overtime and scored 17, sparking Virginia to a 71-69 victory over North Texas in NIT second-round action on Sunday.

Franklin's three 3s came in the first 2:10 of the extra period and gave the Cavaliers (21-13) a 64-58 lead. The Mean Green (25-7) pulled within a point on Thomas Bell's three-point play with 6 seconds left, but Kihei Clark made the second of two free throws with 4 seconds to go to preserve the win. North Texas failed to get a shot off.