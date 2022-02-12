Fox, Sabonis power new-look Kings past Wizards 123-110 IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game with Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110 on Saturday night.
Harrison Barnes added 21 points for the Kings, who acquired six players this week before Thursday's trade deadline. In their first game with all six available, Sacramento shot a season-best 56.6% (43 of 76) from the floor.
