Fowles, Clarendon help Lynx rally, beat Sun 79-74 in OT May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 9:49 p.m.
Lynx players huddled after the national anthem before they face the Connecticut Sun in a WNBA basketball game Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) shoots over Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones (42) in the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) was fouled by Connecticut Sun forward/guard DeWanna Bonner (24) in the second quarter of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) defends a first quarter shot by Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) during an WNBA basketball game Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) puts a shot up despite the defense of Connecticut Sun forward Beatrice Mompremier (1) in the second quarter of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Layshia Clarendon had 12 points in their debut with Minnesota and the Lynx rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 79-74 in overtime Sunday night.
Clarendon, who signed with Minnesota earlier in the day, hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 66 seconds remaining to give the Lynx (1-4) the lead for good. The 30-year-old guard in their ninth WNBA season was waived last week by the New York Liberty.