SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler tossed in 23 points and Sacramento State breezed to an 83-51 victory over Idaho on Thursday night.

Cameron Wilbon had 15 points for the Hornets (8-16, 4-13 Big Sky Conference), who snapped a four-game skid at home. William FitzPatrick added 15 points and seven rebounds. Zach Chappell had 12 points and seven assists.