Fourteen student-athletes from St. Joseph choose colleges

St Joseph High announced today the names of fourteen senior student-athletes who will sign National Letters of Intent or Celebratory Letters in nine sports.

“St Joseph High School is especially proud to host this year’s signing day,” Stacey Nasser, Associate Athletic Director said in a release. “The variety of sports being continued in college goes to show the well-roundedness of our athletic department at St Joes. These student-athletes have worked incredibly hard all year - both on and off the field - and we can’t wait to watch their journeys continue in college and beyond.”

Student-athletes, their families, and coaches will celebrate their NLI commitment at a signing event in St Joseph’s Health & Wellness Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

The following St Joes seniors will participate:

Ian Argento - Volleyball - Pennsylvania State University - Division I

Kayla Clark - Track - Elon University - Division I

Charlie Horton - Softball - Fairfield University - Division I

Lily Ivanovich - Lacrosse - Monmouth University - Division I

Bella Moore - Crew - Bucknell University - Division I

Davee Silas - Football - Sacred Heart University - Division I AA

Schuyler Tomey - Gymnastics - Quinnipiac University - Division I

Will Diamantis - Football - Stonehill College - Division II

Payton Doiron - Softball - Bentley University - Division II

Ashley Collins - Soccer - Western New England University - Division III

Cole daSilva - Football - Union College - Division III

Gabriella Gatto - Tennis - Union College - Division III

Michael Mulligan - Lacrosse - Catholic University - Division III

Cayden Porter - Football - Western New England University - Division III

The National Letter of Intent (NLI) is a document used to indicate a student’s commitment to participating in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) colleges and universities in the United States. The NLI is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution. The Celebratory Letter (for Division III athletes) indicates that a student has been accepted to and plans to attend an institution.

As part of their NLI, prospective student-athletes agree to attend the institution full-time for one academic year and the institution agrees to provide athletes financial aid for one academic year.