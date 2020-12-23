Fournier has late surge, helps Magic beat Heat 113-107 JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 9:51 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier gave Orlando the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic's 113-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.
Fournier's 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Magic a one-point lead with 4:17 to play. Following a difficult runner in the lane, Fournier converted another cutting layup and was fouled by Andre Iguodala to put the Magic ahead 108-101.