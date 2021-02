Trumbull lost to Ludlowe 51-46 in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Friday.

Coach Boddy Bray’s Eagles made five 3-pointers but only went to the foul line four times (2 for 4) in falling to 0-2.

Ludlowe was 5 for 8 from the stripe and James Mochler scored 20 points in the road win.

Trumbull’s Mileeq Green scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds.

Connor Johnston had 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Johnny McCain scored 9 points, Lance Walsh 7 and Jake Gruttadauria had 4 assists and a 3-pointer.