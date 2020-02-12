https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Formula-One-s-Chinese-Grand-Prix-postponed-due-to-15049881.php
Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to virus
LONDON (AP) — Formula One's governing body on Wednesday postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April due to the viral outbreak in the country.
Organizers will study potential alternative dates for later in the year “should the situation improve,” F1 said in a statement.
