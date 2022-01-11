Former Turkey defender Ahmet Calik dies in road accident Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 8 a.m.
1 of3 Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik, right, battles for the ball with Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor at Nef stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Former Galatasaray defender and Turkey international Ahmet Calik has died in a traffic accident near Ankara, his current club announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik plays the ball during a Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor at Nef stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Former Galatasaray defender and Turkey international Ahmet Calik has died in a traffic accident near Ankara, his current club announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Konyaspor's Ahmet Calik, bottom, battles for the ball with Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasaray and Konyaspor at Nef stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Former Galatasaray defender and Turkey international Ahmet Calik has died in a traffic accident near Ankara, his current club announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Former Turkey national soccer team defender Ahmet Calik died Tuesday in a traffic accident near Ankara, his current club said.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the 27-year-old Calik, who had been playing for Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, was killed after he lost control of his car in slippery conditions. The vehicle overturned and landed in a field.